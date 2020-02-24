Albany Public Library celebrates young authors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Third and fourth graders from Henry Johnson Charter School will showcase their published works at the Albany Public Library on Tuesday night. The library will add their books to its catalog.

Young Authors Night—at the main branch of the library at 6 p.m.—lets these underage writers and illustrators present their work and talk about their creative process.

Some titles are simple reads, like a rhyming alphabet book for new readers. Others, like “Henry Johnson and the Harlem Hellfighters,” are exhaustively researched and period-accurate works of non-fiction.

The titles these scholars have created are just as informative and accurately illustrated as any other non-fiction text written by adults. -Phil Shaw, Henry Johnson Charter School Art teacher

Focused on black history, “Henry Johnson and the Harlem Hellfighters” centers on local hero Henry Johnson and the 369th U.S. Army Infantry, the first African American combat unit serving in WWI.

The authors will answer questions from the public in the Community Room on the second floor of the Albany Public Library.

Art students at the charter school took inspiration from Horace Pippin, who served alongside Johnson in the 369th Infantry.

