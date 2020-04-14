Breaking News
Albany Public Library cardholders now have access to Hoopla streaming service

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Albany Public Library cardholders will now be able to download/stream books, audiobooks, movies, television shows, music, and comics from Hoopla.

Registration is required through Hoopla’s website. The library will provide cardholders with five instant borrows each month that can be accessed by a computer, smartphone, tablet, Alexa device, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV.

Patrons will need their library card in order to sign up for an account. Children can also sign up for an account. Parents will be able to enable a “kids mode” to make sure children have access to age-appropriate material.

For more information visit the Albany Public Library’s website.

