Albany Public Library annual Banned Books Week events will be held virtually

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- “Animal Farm” and “1984” by George Orwell, “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller, and “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck all have something in common, besides being some of the most widely known pieces of literature. They join a list of almost 50 classic novels to have been banned or challenged across the globe, according to the American Library Association.

In celebration of Banned Books Week, the Albany Public Library is holding a virtual read out loud event on September 30 followed up with a virtual program about music and voting rights. The Albany Public Library’s Community Programs and Partnerships Manager, Amy McLaughlin, says it’s important for the library to continue serving the community despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The programs are free but participants will have to register online through the Albany Public Library’s events calendar. McLaughlin says these programs are a culmination of meeting the needs of the community while supporting freedom of access to information and local musicians.

The library used to schedule events months in advance but McLaughlin says they are scheduling them only slightly ahead of time. Available services may look different but McLaughlin says they are doing their best to make library materials and information accessible. They are currently offering curbside pick-up with appointments available to use reference materials.

