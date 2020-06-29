ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Albany announced a new program to assist SNAP and WIC program recipients with home and healthcare products they cannot get through the programs. Albany Cares is a COVID-19 relief program in conjunction with non-profit organization Trinity Alliance, Inc.
Donations will be accepted July 1-August 1. There will also be a one-time drive on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Monetary donations are being accepted online.
Needed items
- toothbrushes/toothpaste
- shampoo/conditioner
- deodorant
- feminine care products
- body wash/soap
- floss
- lotion
- razors
- paper towels
- disinfectant cleaner
- sponges
- cleaning supplies
- paper products
- household supplies
- small first aid kit
- travel-size sewing kit
- infant items: bottles, diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream
More information about the drive can be found here.
- Albany program will assist families with home and healthcare products
- Travelers asked to fill out form at airport
- 3 children among 16 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
- Broadway shutdown extended again until January
- Senator Gillibrand visits Trinity Alliance Food Pantry