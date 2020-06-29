Breaking News
Albany program will assist families with home and healthcare products

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Albany announced a new program to assist SNAP and WIC program recipients with home and healthcare products they cannot get through the programs. Albany Cares is a COVID-19 relief program in conjunction with non-profit organization Trinity Alliance, Inc.

Donations will be accepted July 1-August 1. There will also be a one-time drive on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Monetary donations are being accepted online.

Needed items

  • toothbrushes/toothpaste
  • shampoo/conditioner 
  • deodorant
  • feminine care products 
  • body wash/soap 
  • floss 
  • lotion
  • razors
  • paper towels
  • disinfectant cleaner
  • sponges
  • cleaning supplies
  • paper products
  • household supplies
  • small first aid kit
  • travel-size sewing kit
  • infant items: bottles, diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream

More information about the drive can be found here.

