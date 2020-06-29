Albany program will assist families with home and healthcare products

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The City of Albany announced a new program to assist SNAP and WIC program recipients with home and healthcare products they cannot get through the programs. Albany Cares is a COVID-19 relief program in conjunction with non-profit organization Trinity Alliance, Inc.

Donations will be accepted July 1-August 1. There will also be a one-time drive on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Monetary donations are being accepted online.

Needed items

toothbrushes/toothpaste

shampoo/conditioner

deodorant

feminine care products

body wash/soap

floss

lotion

razors

paper towels

disinfectant cleaner

sponges

cleaning supplies

paper products

household supplies

small first aid kit

travel-size sewing kit

infant items: bottles, diapers, baby wipes, diaper cream

More information about the drive can be found here.