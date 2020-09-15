Albany Pro Musica announces new 2020-2021 season

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For its 40th anniversary, Albany Pro Musica announced Tuesday that its upcoming concert season will be entirely virtual.

September 20 at 7 p.m.: Music in the Barn

October 18 at 4:30 p.m.: A Capital Region Renaissance

December 2020: The Best of the Many Moods of Christmas

February 7, 2021: High School Choral Festival

March 2021: Celtic Dreams…How Can I Keep from Singing?

“Our board, staff and singers and musicians have worked hard during these past few months to adapt to the pandemic and find creative ways to bring our music to a community that deeply misses the beauty, renewal, and optimism of the human spirit,” said Dr. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo, Opalka Family Artistic Director. “We are delighted to partner with WMHT to make our performances available via their cable and broadcast TV channels,” added Flores-Caraballo.

Albany Pro Musica is also launching a weekly radio show on WMHT 89.1. Radio Pro Musica will air at 5 p.m. on Sundays starting in October, and will feature choral music and expert commentary.

LATEST STORIES