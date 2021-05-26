Albany pools to reopen June 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With recent temperatures nearing 80 degrees, it’s already starting to feel like summer. So much so, that the thought of jumping into a pool has probably crossed your mind. But before you can do so, you’ll have to wait until June 26th for Albany City pools to reopen.

“We plan to start filling the pool around next week,” explained Jonathan Jones, Commissioner of Recreation.

As of right now, Jones said the city is awaiting guidance from the state and county as to how COVID-19 protocols will look this summer.

While nationally there has been a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Albany isn’t too worried.

“We have a strong base of young people who have been lifeguards with us, and the word has spread,” said Jones. “So, right now we have about 36 out of our 60 lifeguards. College is just ending and high school is wrapping up, so that’s a lot of our workforce there and we feel good about it.”

Jones said lifeguards are still being hired, and those interested in becoming one can take four different certification classes that are being offered next week.

Information on where to apply can be found on the City of Albany’s website.