Albany Police work to make inroads within community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Almost 100 people have been shot in Albany this year. Police are working to stop rising numbers in gun violence and bridge gaps in community relations.

Chief Eric Hawkins blames the rise in shootings to the COVID-19 pandemic citing several months of time lost in community engagement. Neighbors like Dannie Crawford want something to be done.

“I know what gun shots sound like. I never knew what shots sound like. I know now,” Crawford said.

Hawkins is hoping to change things with his Neighborhood Engagement Unit.

Gun violence on Judson Street, where Crawford lives, and throughout the city has indiscriminately hit both targets and bystanders. Nine victims dying from their injuries.

“We have young men that are trying to assassinate each other,” Hawkins said. “We can call it gang violence. But the way in resolving it is the same no matter what we call it,” Hawkins said.

Even Governor Andrew Cuomo has singled out the capital city’s 240 percent rise in shootings.

“The first thing is we have to identify the violent individuals that are causing chaos in our community. You know, we’ve got to bring those people to justice. And then number two is we’ve got to continue building this trust that we always talk about,” Hawkins said.

30 percent of investigations into these shooting have already been solved, though gaining the communities trust may be the chief’s hardest task.

“If you’re looking for anything to change, you’ve got to change some things with how you deal with the people,” on man told NEWS10ABC. “[They’re] looked at as the enemy. We look at [them] as the enemy. I said we, we do. We don’t respect [them] on our blocks we don’t really accept [them] on our blocks because we are afraid of [them],” the man who wanted to remain unidentified said.

For as many people afraid the police, there’s people like Jamil Hood.

“For every 10 officers, there’s 9.998 something good officers, guaranteed. Because I know 10 officers … and I know every last one of them are good people,” Hood said.

Hood works at a community center offering a bridge between police and the neighborhood.

“These kids matter. Saving their lives matter. How can you sleep at night burying a 17 year old kid. Whether he’s wrong or right he should have never been killed. He hasn’t seen anything. He doesn’t know what’s it’s like visiting a college campus,” Hood said.

With numerous people under the age of 21 shot this year, the chief said it’s community support that’s helped solve cases and has resulted in nearly a dozen guns taken off the streets.

“In just about every single one of those cases it was because someone from the community trusted us enough to get enough information,” Hawkins said.

Ultimately, the chief said his biggest hurdle in developing change is community expectations. Hope from the community that can be lost with anxiety of when the next gun shots will happen.

“100 shootings. People that they know. They don’t want the chief to say well we’re making progress, we’re getting there, we’ll be there soon. They want to say we’re going to turn this around and we’re going to turn it around immediately,” Hawkins said.