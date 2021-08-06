Albany Police will start texting surveys for feedback and recommendations after calls of service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 6, Albany Police announced that following certain calls for service, callers will soon be some of the first in the state to use a new community engagement and feedback solution following interactions with personnel from the APD.

This new service uses text messages to contact some 911 callers and others who have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents. These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask community members to take a quick survey about their experience with personnel from Albany Police Department, including the Communications Division.

Callers can expect to begin receiving surveys on Tuesday, August 10th.

“Continuing our commitment to community policing and recommendations of the Albany Police Reform Collaborative, we’re excited to bring this technology to our community,” said Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins. “It is important for our department to hear from our community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met. This new product will give me access to citizen feedback and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide.”

Residents that do not want to participate can or reply with STOP and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.

