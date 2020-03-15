Albany police warning of phone scams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in the capital released a statement on Saturday night alerting residents to a common telephone fraud scam in the area.

A caller who has successfully spoofed or cloned a police department number self-identifies as a police officer when the call is answered.

The fake cop on the phone then describes a warrant for an unpaid debt, telling the victim they will be arrested if they do not make a payment. Several concerned callers contacted the police on Saturday asking about false warrants.

This is a phone scam. The police department does not call residents about unpaid debts, nor would the police have any reason to ask for financial information, credit card numbers, or bank account access.

High pressure to reveal a lot of information quickly is a clear red flag to watch out for.

Do not fall victim to the scam. If you receive a call from the police asking you to verify your information, ask them to send an officer to you, or tell them you will go to the nearest station.

If you suspect a call to be a scam, just hang up. The police will try again to contact you if they have a legitimate need.

Call the Albany police at (518) 438-4000 if you think someone is trying to defraud you.

