ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are warning of a new phone scam that involves a caller impersonating an officer from the Albany Police Department. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and will be arrested if a payment is not made.

Police say they have received multiple reports about the scam from citizens on Monday. Anyone who receives a scam phone call of this nature should hang up immediately.

The Albany Police Department will never ask for financial or credit card information over the phone. If you believe someone is trying to defraud you, contact Albany Police at (518) 438-4000.