Albany Police to hold seven public meetings focused on police reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is hosting seven “much-anticipated” public meetings to allow input for its Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Chief Eric Hawkins, and the members of the City of Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative want the public’s input as they continue the important work of eliminating structural racism and bias through transforming policies, procedures, and programs within the Albany Police Department.

To see a video overview of the public meetings on Police Reform from Mayor Sheehan and the Chairs of the Working Groups, you can download it online.

The public meetings will be held virtually on Zoom at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, December 9; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (General Meeting)

Friday, December 11; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Police Department Functions)

Tuesday, December 15; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Recruitment & Retention)

Wednesday, December 16; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Community Safety)

Monday, January 4, 2021; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (General Meeting)

Wednesday, January 6, 2021; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Police SOP’s and GO’s)

Monday, January 11, 2021; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Civilian Oversight)

If residents would like to speak at one of the public meetings, they may register online.

Community members also have the option to submit written comments by emailing coareform1@gmail.com or via USPS to the following address:

Police Reform c/o Office of the Mayor 24 Eagle St. Room 102 Albany, NY 12207

Comments can also be submitted via phone call or text to (518) 618-2268.

Residents’ comments will be reviewed and considered by the Collaborative working groups as they compile a draft report.

The public is encouraged to periodically check the website for information and updates related to the public meeting schedule and the collaborative.