ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith explained the situation on his Twitter page Monday afternoon.

Smith said that the suspect was shot after stabbing an Albany Police officer. Both the suspect and the officer are being treated for their injuries. Avery Comithier with Elijah Missionary church and Founder of Pastors on Patrol said he was told both injured parties are expected to recover.

He said there is a large police presence in the area of Franklin Street as officers investigate. Stick with NEWS10 for the latest updates.