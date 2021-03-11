Albany Police seize unregistered dirt bikes, investigates ATV hitting occupied school bus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department helped take four unregistered dirt bikes off of city roads on Wednesday. They are also investigating an incident where an ATV hit an occupied school bus.

Albany Police say they responded to the area of Manning Boulevard and Lark Drive around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a group of people driving ATVs and dirt bikes on the road, sidewalk, and grassy areas. When police arrived, they say several of the riders took off, but they were able to grab two suspects. One had an unregistered dirt bike, and the other had an unregistered moped.

Both vehicles were seized by police and the two riders were cited. Alex Gage, 25, of Glenville, was cited for Unregistered All-Terrain Vehicle. Nicholas Gathen, 26, of Broadalbin was cited for Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

In a separate incident, police say, at around 3:30 p.m. they responded to a crash involving an ATV and a school bus in the area of Lark Street and Hudson Avenue. Police say an ATV ran a red light, hit the bus, then took off from the scene.

Police say two employees on the school bus were hurt in the crash and checked out by medical personnel at the scene. One employee went to Albany Med for further medical treatment. The investigation into the school bus crash remains under investigation.

In yet another incident, police say that around 5:30 p.m., they saw two dirt bikes crash into one another on Grand Street near Ash Grove Place. They say when officers approached, one of the suspects took off on foot. The other was apprehended and is now facing charges. Both dirt bikes were seized by police, and there were no injuries in the crash.

Kalvin Parham, 29, of Albany, was charged with Reckless Driving and cited for Failure to Keep Right.