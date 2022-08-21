ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police say they recovered two guns and other illegal weapons during separate investigations on Friday. One involved an armed teen, and the other an armed man in his 60s.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a group trespassing in an abandoned building at the 200 block of Western Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets. Arriving on the scene, they said they caught a 15-year-old from Albany leaving the building. They said he had a loaded 9 mm handgun, which is illegal to possess at his age.

Due to his age, police are not identifying the teen. He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession and second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned on Friday in Albany County Family Court.

Later on Friday, around 5:30 p.m., detectives arrested Robert Middleton, 67, of Albany. He does not have a permit to carry a firearm, and due to previous convictions, it’s illegal for him to possess many other weapons, too.

When police stopped Middleton on the 100 block of South Pearl Street between Van Zandt Street and Madison Avenue, they said he had a loaded .45 caliber handgun, an expandable baton, and a double-bladed push dagger. He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Saturday in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.