Albany Police seek to fire three officers following First Street incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police say their internal investigation into the incident that happened on March 16, 2019, on the 500 block of First Street is now complete.

Last April, body camera footage was released of two men, Armando Sanchez and Mario Gorostizo, getting into an altercation with police. These two men later filed a lawsuit against the officers who they claim used excessive force.

The footage showed Albany Officer Luke Deer throwing punches. After the incident, he was suspended and faced assault charges. Two other officers were also suspended without pay following the incident.

Initially, charges were filed against both Sanchez and Gorostizo but were later dropped after the Albany County District Attorney’s Office found a lack of sufficient evidence.

After a lengthy and complex investigation following multiple interviews and the reviewing of several hours of police, witness, and other surveillance footage, the Albany Police Department has now served eight officers, reportedly involved, with disciplinary notices, three of which seek termination.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says they are continuing to review any criminal aspects of the incident.