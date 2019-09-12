Albany Police seek identity of suspect in sexual assault investigation

by: Web Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in reference to a sexual assault investigation.

Police say the assault happened on Sunday, September 8 at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Madison Avenue and Willet Street.

Anyone who can identify the person is urged to contact the Albany Police Department at (518)-462-8039 or submit 100% anonymous tips to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

