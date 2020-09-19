Albany Police searching for vulnerable adult

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have confirmed 82-year-old Oradean Powe was found safe and well.

Powe approached officers who were handling an unrelated call and was safely returned to her residence.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report