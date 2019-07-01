Albany police searching for man involved in five vehicle incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two teenagers in custody and one man outstanding Sunday night in Albany.

It all started just after 6:30 PM when officers made a traffic stop on the 400 block of First Street.

While they were talking to the driver and passenger, the driver took off down First toward Judson and struck three cars and an occupied motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.

The driver got out of the car and ran away. Two passengers, 13 and 14 year old males, were inside the car and taken into custody. Police found two loaded handguns in the vehicle. They’ll be charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.