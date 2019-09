ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police say they’re looking for a man in a stolen car following a pursuit.

Police responded to an incident at 100 Watervliet Ave Extension near Lawton’s Automotive Sevice. They surrounded the business in search for the man they say is accused of stealing a vehicle.

The man was not at the location and police cleared the scene. They say the public isn’t in danger .

Albany police are responding to an incident at 100 Watervliet Ave Extension near Lawton’s Automotive Service. Police have long guns drawn and are using K-9s to look for someone. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/dNr1KF0nYr — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) September 25, 2019

