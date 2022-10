ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.

Taylor is a female, 5’2″, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and blue and white sneakers. Taylor may be with a male companion and may be in the local area. If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, please contact the Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000.