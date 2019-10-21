Albany Police respond to lockdown at Albany H.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police responded to a lockdown at Albany High Monday morning, responding to a report of a person with a weapon in the area.

Police say they got the call reporting someone with a weapon in the area of the high school around 9:00 a.m. Monday. Police responded with officers and K-9 units. Parents and some students waited outside to see what would happen.

Police say no threat was found following the thorough investigation.

Sunday night, Albany and Troy school districts released statements that they would increase security while they investigation potential threats posted online. But Albany Police Officer Steve Smith said this particular incident was not related to the threats.

“We know that tension are a little high today given the threat this morning that had parents concerned,” said Smith. “So we are obviously giving the school special attention today. We have officers here at the school and want to make sure the students feel safe.”

Smith also said the department plans to keep an increased presence at the school during dismissal hours.