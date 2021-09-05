Albany police respond to early morning shooting on Benson Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are currently investigating a reported shooting incident on Benson Street.

Police say on Sunday around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Benson Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a 16-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say at this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

