Albany Police recover two handguns after shots fired call

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police Officers recovered two handguns after a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. Police say the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. near the 400 block of Elk Street.

Shortly after the call, a detective in the area saw a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street. During the traffic stop, according to police, the detective found the vehicle’s passenger had a single gunshot wound to the leg that appeared to be self-inflicted. Two loaded 9mm handguns were also reportedly found inside the vehicle.

The passenger has since been identified by police as Leroy Lewis, 18, of Watervliet. Lewis is being charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The driver, Isaiah Smith-Blandin, 18, of Troy, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd.

Both were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail.