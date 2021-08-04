Albany police recover two loaded handguns during investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Albany Police Department early Wednesday morning recovered two loaded handguns during an investigation on Clinton Avenue.

Police say around 3:25 a.m. officers stopped two people walking in the area of Clinton Avenue and Ontario Street as part of an investigation. During the stop, Mekhi Myrick. 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old were reportedly each found to be in possession of loaded handguns.

Myrick was taken into custody following a brief foot chase and a loaded .32 caliber handgun which he threw during the chase was recovered, police say. He was charged with One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and remanded to the Albany County Jail following arraignment in Albany Criminal Court.

Police say the 17-year-old offender is currently on probation for a 2020 arrest for handgun possession, and was found with a loaded 9mm handgun during Wednesday morning’s incident.

During his 2020 arrest, police say the adolescent offender, who was 16 at the time, was found to be in possession of a loaded .357 caliber handgun while on the 100 block of Quail Street.

He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in Albany County Family Court.