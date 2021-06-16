Albany Police recover loaded handgun, make arrest

Police have arrested Lashawn Graham after he allegedly fired a handgun while having an argument with his mother. Police recovered this loaded handgun when Graham was arrested. (Albany Police)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say they have made an arrest in a shots fired investigation in April. Officers arrested Lashawn Graham, 25, of Albany while investigating an incident when he allegedly fired a single round from a handgun while having an argument with his mother.

The shots fired incident happened on Second Street on April 11. Police say they saw Graham in the Second Street area and attempted to arrest him. He allegedly ran through several yards ditching a loaded 9mm handgun that police later found. Police were able to arrest him a short time later.

Graham is also being charged in an August 2020 domestic incident. Police say he choked a woman, threatened her with a knife and broke her cell phone. This also happened at a home on Second Street.

Charges:

Shots fired incident

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Domestic incident

Strangulation in the Second Degree

Menacing in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Graham was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and has been remanded to the Albany County Jail.