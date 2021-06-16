Albany Police recover loaded handgun, make arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say they have made an arrest in a shots fired investigation in April. Officers arrested Lashawn Graham, 25, of Albany while investigating an incident when he allegedly fired a single round from a handgun while having an argument with his mother.
The shots fired incident happened on Second Street on April 11. Police say they saw Graham in the Second Street area and attempted to arrest him. He allegedly ran through several yards ditching a loaded 9mm handgun that police later found. Police were able to arrest him a short time later.
Graham is also being charged in an August 2020 domestic incident. Police say he choked a woman, threatened her with a knife and broke her cell phone. This also happened at a home on Second Street.
Charges:
Shots fired incident
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
Domestic incident
- Strangulation in the Second Degree
- Menacing in the Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree
Graham was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and has been remanded to the Albany County Jail.