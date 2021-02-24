Albany Police recover handgun during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun during a Clinton Avenue traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Vernon Montague, a 40-year-old Albany Man, was stopped and arrested for DWI and weapons possession after officers say they saw him violating several traffic laws at 3:40 am on February 24.

Police claim Montague was visibly intoxicated during the stop and failed sobriety tests administered by an officer. Along with the handgun, police say an open bottle of liquor was also discovered in Montague’s possession.

The 40-year-old has been charged with:

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Driving while intoxicated

He was also cited for numerous traffic violations including refusal to submit a breath test.

Montague has been arraigned in the Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.