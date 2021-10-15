Albany police recover handgun during search warrant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 14, around 6:10 a.m., Laquisha Wright, 37, of Albany was charged with weapons possession following a search warrant on Trinity Place.

As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives searched the residence and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from inside the home, they said.

Police determined the handgun was reported stolen out of the Kalb County Police Department, in the State of Georgia, on July 24, 2020.

Wright was taken into custody and has been charged with:

One count of Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Forth-Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Wright was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail. No further information has been provided by the police at this time.