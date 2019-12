Albany, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – Albany police are investigating an early morning shooting on Colonie Street.

A call came in for shots fired shortly after 12am in the 200 block of Colonie street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is urged to contact Albany police.