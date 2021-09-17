Albany Police Pine Hills details arrest two men for robbery, handgun possession

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany men who displayed a handgun to steal a bottle of liquor while at a home in Pine Hills Thursday night have been arrested.

On Thursday, September 16, around 11:10 p.m., Police responded to an area of the Pine Hills, on the 400 block of Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets, to discover an unconscious man on the sidewalk near a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police identified the man as 20-year-old, Arnold Rodriguez, of Albany, who learned that prior to their arrival, Rodriguez, along with a second individual, displayed a handgun towards a group inside a home on Hudson Avenue.

Police said, the two men demanded the group’s property during the robbery, and the pair forcibly stole a bottle of vodka.

During the incident, one of the robbery victims punched Rodriguez in the face causing him to lose consciousness Police said the second individual of the robbery fled the scene.

Police identified the second individual Mustafa Ghaffur, 21, of Albany, who was subsequently arrested on Hudson Avenue by officers at the time of his arrest, found to be in possession of 60 oxycodone pills and 75 Xanax pills.

Rodriguez was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further evaluation.

Both Rodriguez and Ghaffur were charged with:

First-Degree & Second-Degree Robbery

Second-Degree & Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Third-Degree & Seventh-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Both men were arraigned Friday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.