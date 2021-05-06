Albany police on the scene of serious accident on Watervliet Avenue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are on the scene at Watervliet Avenue near Garfield Place for a serious accident.

Public Information Officer Steve Smith says that, so far, their investigation shows that a sedan traveling northbound on Watervliet Avenue tried to pass a car on the right, but rear-ended a parked car. A pedestrian in front of that parked car was hit. He sustained injuries to his lower body and is being treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Smith says that Watervliet Avenue is closed from Livingston Avenue to Hunter Avenue. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

NEWS10 received an unconfirmed report that the accident pushed still another vehicle further up the street, adding to the chaos at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Stick with NEWS10 for more as it develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire