Albany Police officer pleads guilty to assault, resigns from department

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County District Attorney David Soars announced today that Albany Police officer Luke Deer, 31, pled guilty to assault on Wednesday. The plea stems from an incident on March 16, 2019, in the area of 523 First Street in the City of Albany.

Police responded to reports of a loud party in that area. A melee ensued which led to the suspension of several officers.

Deer has been suspended from the department for the past two years and has been receiving treatment at Veteran Affairs. As part of his plea deal, Deer will continue with treatment for the next year and submit reports to the Court. He will also resign from his position with Albany Police.

It will also require Deer to drop his current challenge to department discipline and ending pending arbitration proceedings.

A March 8, 2021 arbitration decision re-instated one of the suspended officers to his job with back-pay, citing a lack of supervision and improper training. The incident also resulted in the City paying $100,000 to the victim of Deer’s actions.