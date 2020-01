ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department needs help locating a teen that was reported missing since January 18.

Police said Benjamin Cunningham, 14, was last seen in Albany. He is described as a 5’6″ male weighing about 146 lbs. Cunningham has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Albany Police at 1-518-438-4000.