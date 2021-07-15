Albany Police need help identifying bank robbery suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:
Albany Police Bank Robbery Investigation (1)

Albany Police Bank Robbery Investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are trying to identify this suspect in reference to an ongoing bank robbery investigation.

On Friday, July 2, at around 2:55 p.m., Albany police said officers responded to Key Bank, located at 561 New Scotland Avenue for reports of a bank robbery.

When police arrived, an employee of the bank told officers that the pictured suspect approached the counter and demanded money from them by passing a note that implied he had a gun. The employee complied and the suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police want you to contact Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039 with any information on the identity of the suspect.

