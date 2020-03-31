Albany police need help finding missing teen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Damian Jeremias, 17, has been missing since Friday, March 13.
He was last seen in Albany.
He is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you or someone you know has information about Damian’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Albany Police at (518) 438-4000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST.
