Albany police need help finding missing teen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police need help finding Damian Jeremias, 17, of Albany. He has been missing since June 17. He also went missing for over two weeks in March.
Previously, he was picked up with the help of an anonymous tip.
He is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weights 174 pounds.
If you or someone you know has information about Damian’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Albany Police at (518) 438-4000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.
