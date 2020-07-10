Albany police need help finding missing teen

News
Posted: / Updated:
Damian Jeremias

Damian Jeremias (New York State Department of Family Assistance)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police need help finding Damian Jeremias, 17, of Albany. He has been missing since June 17. He also went missing for over two weeks in March.

Previously, he was picked up with the help of an anonymous tip.

He is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weights 174 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information about Damian’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Albany Police at (518) 438-4000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

Missing Poster of Damian JeremiasDownload

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG