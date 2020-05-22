Albany Police make arrests in two separate shooting investigations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police have arrested Dave Watson, 22, and Sayquan Walters, 32 in connection with two separate shooting investigations.

Albany Police responded to a reported shooting incident on April 3 just before 9 p.m. where they say Watson shot a 20-year-old man in the leg in the area of Westerlo Street and Trinity Place. During their investigation Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that police say had been used in the incident.

Watson was charged with Attempted Murder 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

Additionally, Albany Police responded to an incident on April 27 just before 3 p.m. where Walters reportedly shot towards a car driving in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue which caused a 38-year-old occupant in the car to be shot in the leg.

Police say at the time of his arrest, Walters was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and around 500 grams of marijuana.

Walters was charged with Attempted Murder 2nd, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and Criminal Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Both men were arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

