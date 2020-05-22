Albany Police make arrest in early May burglary case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police arrested Luis Ortiz, 21, of Albany for reportedly burglarizing a home in early May following an investigation by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Unit.

Police say on May 2 just before 6 p.m., Ortiz entered a home on the 500 block of Bradford Street by damaging a window. While inside, Ortiz reportedly stole property that belonged to the victim.

Police charged Ortiz with Burglary 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd.

He was arraigned Friday morning in the Albany Criminal Court.

