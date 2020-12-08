Albany Police make arrest in domestic-related homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police said Tuesday they have made an arrest in a domestic-related homicide. They responded to 526 Central Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday night for reports of a stabbing.
Officers say they arrested Destiny Lanza, 24, after they found her boyfriend, Jairue Williams, 25, with multiple stab wounds. Williams was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Charges:
- Murder in the 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree
Lanza was arraigned in Albany County Court Monday morning.
