Albany Police make arrest in August South Pearl St. Shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police have made an arrest in connection with an August shooting on South Pearl Street that ended with a man in the hospital.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kyante Sealy in connection with the August 26 shooting in the area of South Pearl Street and Westerlo Street. Sealy allegedly fired a single round from a handgun, hitting a 23-year-old man in the leg. The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Sealy has been charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of 2nd degree assault. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

