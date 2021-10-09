Albany police make arrest following Friday night shooting incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police arrested Jahmiek Marshall, 30, from Albany following a shooting incident that happened Friday night on Second Street.

Police say on Friday, around 7:30 p.m., staff from Albany Memorial Hospital told officers that a 26-year-old man came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso. It was found that the man was shot in the area of Second and Judson Streets just before he got to the hospital.

He was later taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for additional treatment. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Through their initial investigation, detectives reportedly learned that Marshall had fired several rounds from a handgun towards a group of people near the intersection of Judson and Second Streets. He was apprehended by officers near the scene and taken into custody.

Additionally, detectives executed a search warrant at 339 Second Street related to the investigation. During the search warrant, detectives reportedly recovered three loaded 9mm handguns, a kilo of pressed cocaine, as well as a quantity of crack and powder cocaine. Ecstasy pills were also found inside the home, police say.







Marshall has been charged with the following:

One count of Reckless Endangerment 1 st

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 st

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th

One count of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.