ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Albany are looking to identify the person shown in the photo regarding activities that are said to have taken place on Thursday, April 22 in front of the Albany Police South Station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at

518-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.