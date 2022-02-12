ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department announced Saturday is the last chance for City residents to clear their sidewalks and have mother nature on their side until at least Wednesday. It is advised that residents clear these areas while it is still warm.

On Monday, February 14, the Department of General Services will begin widespread enforcement of the city’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance. Given the unusual amount of ice from last week’s storm, this ticketing process has been delayed- but the City needs to also ensure safe pedestrian travel.

Any questions may be directed to the City of Albany Police Department at (518) 438-4000.