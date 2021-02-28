Albany Police issue parking warning for Armory vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parking will not be available at the Washington Avenue Armory Vaccination Site for those with vaccination appointments, Albany Police have said. The new site is set to open on March 3 for those who have pre-registered and have appointments.

Police say alternative parking is available close by.

Options include the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Elk Street Parking Lot which contains several hundred spaces and handicap parking. The entrance to the parking lot is on Spruce street.

There are two ways to get to the vaccination site from the OGS Parking Lot:

  • The Armory is a short walk (4-5 minute) from the lot to the building.
  • For those who need transportation from the parking lot, CDTA will be running a trolley shuttle to and from the parking lot. This shuttle will run a continuous loop during the operating hours.

A limited number of on street handicap parking spaces are available on Washington Avenue opposite the Washington Avenue Armory. Officers say these spaces will be clearly labeled and monitored.

There is no on street parking front of the Washington Avenue Armory as these spaces are designated for the OGS Parking Lot shuttle.

Any vehicles found violating the parking regulations will be ticketed and/or towed.

