Albany Police investigation now ruled as homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a man died from his injuries Saturday evening.

Albany Police say around 11 a.m., staff notified them of a man who had the Albany Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was 33-years-old and later died at the hospital.

At this time, police are not releasing the identity of the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the tip line, 1-833-ALB-TIPS or online here.