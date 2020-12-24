Albany Police investigating Wednesday evening shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating after a man entered Albany Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday evening. In a statement, police say a 29-year-old male was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.

Staff from the hospital contacted officers at around 7:30 p.m..

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and exact location of the shooting incident is still being determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.