Albany police investigating Washington Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on Washington Avenue.

Police say on Saturday around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Washington Avenue near Cortland Place for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the hip.

The victim was reportedly treated on scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what police say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.