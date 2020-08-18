Albany Police investigating two separate shooting incidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police said they are currently investigating two separate shooting incidents.

Albany Police said just before 10 p.m. officers responded to the area of Beverly Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for reports of shots fired. Staff from Albany Med staff reportedly told police that a 22-year-old male entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they responded to Moore Street near Saint George Palace for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm and the torso.

The victim was reportedly treated at the scene by Albany firefighters/paramedics and taken to Albany Medical Center for further evaluation.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online here or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

