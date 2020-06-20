Albany Police investigating two additional shootings overnight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that reportedly happened overnight.

Police say early Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told them a 23-year-old man came into the emergency room with a graze wound to the head as a result of being shot at while in the area of Grand and Elm Streets.

Police also say about an hour later around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sherman Street and Lexington Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers reportedly learned that a 27-year-old man had been shot in the torso and had been taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital as well.

Police say both shooting victims are being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. At this time both incidents are under investigation and it is unknown if they are connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Albany Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.