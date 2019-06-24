Albany Police investigating three shooting incidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

Albany Police say on Sunday around 1 a.m. they responded to a home on Livingston Ave. between Lark and North Swan Streets to a report of a shooting.

Police say they found a man inside the home with a gunshot wound to the arm. He told officers that another man had entered his house and shot him. The victim was treated at the scene by medical staff and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At around 11 p.m. staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that another man had just entered the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officials report the victim, age 22, said he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Morton Avenue and South Swan Street. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday around 1 a.m., Albany police responded to Third Avenue Elizabeth and Swan Streets for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Jalil Wilson in the street holding a handgun in his hand and bleeding from the shoulder.

Albany Police were able to successfully take the gun from Wilson and began treating him for a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was treated at the scene by medical staff and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation officers have learned that the handgun Wilson was in possession of was reported stolen out of Rotterdam back on August 1, 2018.

Wilson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

All three incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Those who wish to submit anonymous tips can do so online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the FREE P3 Tips mobile application to their phone number.