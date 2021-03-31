Albany Police investigating Third Street shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are reporting a shooting that took place Tuesday night on Third Street.

At about 11:20 p.m., police responded to the 600-block of Third Street between Rawson and Colby Streets for a reported shooting. Arriving on-scene, officers said they found a 43-year-old man who’d been shot in the leg and foot.

The victim’s gunshot wound was treated at the scene by emergency medical providers before he was sent to Albany Medical Center for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information, contact detectives by phone at (518) 462-8039, leave an anonymous tip with Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or download the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire