Albany Police investigating Third Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are reporting a shooting that took place Tuesday night on Third Street.

At about 11:20 p.m., police responded to the 600-block of Third Street between Rawson and Colby Streets for a reported shooting. Arriving on-scene, officers said they found a 43-year-old man who’d been shot in the leg and foot.

The victim’s gunshot wound was treated at the scene by emergency medical providers before he was sent to Albany Medical Center for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has any information, contact detectives by phone at (518) 462-8039, leave an anonymous tip with Capital Region Crime Stoppers, or download the P3 Tips app.